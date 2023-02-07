Cooler morning, warm up to come

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our morning starts out chilly with lows in the upper 30s for inland areas and temperatures closer to 40 degrees around Savannah.

Highs will once again be near 70 under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances remain absent through Wednesday as high pressure holds overhead.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer with morning temperatures closer to 50 degrees and highs in the mid 70s under Partly sunny skies.

Thursday starts out in the mid 50s, but a cold front will move through during the afternoon and evening. This will bring in a rain chance during the evening, mainly overnight. Ahead of this front, highs will reach the mid 70s Thursday afternoon. Our next best chance of rain is on Friday as a front moves through. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday, but colder air moves in for the weekend.

Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Saturday starts out in the mid 40s but Sunday will be in the mid 30s around Savannah. Inland communities could drop near freezing Sunday morning. Warmer air builds in Monday afternoon with upper 60s back in the forecast.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

