Decision delayed on Wild Heron Road rezoning project in Georgetown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Metropolitan Planning Commission has delayed a decision to rezone more than 100 acres in Georgetown.

That’s after residents there voiced opposition to a developer’s plan to build roughly 400 homes.

Delayed but not denied.

That was the decision the Chatham County Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission handed down for the property.

Developer Landmark 24 is looking to rezone 105 acres on the south side of Wild Heron Road between King George Boulevard and Chevis Road from agricultural to single and multifamily residential.

Landmark 24 wants to build 90 townhomes and 309 single family homes on that land.

The plan has received pushback from neighbors who have voiced concerns about the impacts on traffic the proposed housing density and compatibility with nearby developments.

When asked for a show a hands many people expressed their opposition to the rezoning.

Neighbors say the decision is disappointing.

“I’ve lived there for 20 years. We’ve always thought there would be a community built there but we want that community to be consistent with what is already there,” Opposed to Development Susana Lane said.

A representative for Landmark 24 says they’ve proposed a roundabout that would help address traffic concerns.

They also say the new homes would be affordable and would help first time homebuyers.

“We’re trying to deliver a product that is for the middle America, and has quality, drive through – we’re proud of our product.”

Ultimately the commission did not agree with a staff recommendation to deny the rezoning request.

Commission members say they continued their decision so that an agreement can be made to satisfy both parties involved.

Members will revisit the petition during their April 11th meeting.

