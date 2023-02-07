Free energy efficient workshops for Savannah residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can save some money at home with just a couple of small tweaks to your routine.

Starting Tuesday, the City of Savannah is hosting workshops to help you in the process.

This is a new program, all part of the 100 percent Savannah plan that we have heard a lot about at City Hall, to make Savannah more energy efficient.

You can get some help for free if your income qualifies – for example a family of four must have an income below $53,000 annually.

This program is for home owners, as well as renters, and it can help lower monthly energy bills by at least 15 to 20 percent.

As a part of the program they will seal up leaks, replace light bulbs, install smart thermostats, insulation in the attic and overall energy check up on your home.

“This is a quick and easy way to be more comfortable, save on your energy bill, it’s something you’ve already paid for so you might as well take advantage of it, you will have local contractors from your community come out and do some of the work in as little as a day,” said Savannah Clean Energy Program Manager Alicia Brown.

They will be hosting information sessions to give you some small changes to make and help you sign up to get additional help.

Tuesday is the first session and it starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Woodville Neighborhood Center. Wednesday’s session will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Carver Village Neighborhood Center.

There will be additional sessions throughout February and March:

Feb. 27, 5:30 p.m.Carnegie Library, 537 E. Henry St

Feb. 28, 6 p.m.W. W. Law Center, 900 E. Bolton St

March 6, 5:30 p.m.Forest City Library, 1501 Stiles Ave

March 8, 11:30 a.m.The Front Porch, 2203 Abercorn St * Lunch provided at this workshop

March 14, 1 p.m.PARC, 425 Pennsylvania Ave

March 16, 6 p.m.PARC, 425 Pennsylvania Ave

April 3, 10:30 a.m.Cloverdale Neighborhood Center, 1919 Cynthia St

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.