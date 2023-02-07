Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

How to make non-dairy fettuccine alfredo pasta

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here’s how to make non-dairy fettuccine pasta.

INGREDIENTS

12 oz. Fettuccine pasta

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup vegetable broth

2 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon of garlic powder or I clove of garlic

3/4 cup of creamy almond milk

3/4 cup of canned coconut milk

1/2 – 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper

Parmesan

Red pepper flakes

Chives

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Boil enough water for 12 oz of fettuccine pasta, place pasta in pot, turn down heat to medium and cook for 10 minutes or until al dente.
  • In a large skillet or saucepan, heat olive oil to medium. Add garlic powder or fresh garlic clove, and sauté until fragrant. Whisk in flour, until it has absorbed the oil.
  • Slowly whisk in the broth and allow it to thicken.
  • Whisk in the remaining ingredients, then simmer until sauce has thickened.
  • Drain pasta, then fold in sauce in a large bowl
  • You may adjust the seasoning with salt & pepper
  • Garnish with red pepper flakes, parmesan, and chives

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Caretaker for Alex Murdaugh’s mother testifies about the night Maggie, Paul were killed
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.
SCAD Museum of Art
Protestors gather at the SCAD Museum of Art Sunday
Kelvin Waye
Man acquitted on murder charges from 2020 shooting in Savannah
Police lights
Suspect arrested in shooting on N. Parkwood Dr.

Latest News

TIMA Modern Band
TIMA ‘School of Rock’ dreaming of ‘Journey’ to meet rock legends
How to make non-dairy fettuccine alfredo pasta
How to make non-dairy fettuccine alfredo pasta
Afternoon Break
TIMA ‘School of Rock’ dreaming of ‘Journey’ to meet rock legends
Baking Valentine’s Day treats
Baking Valentine’s Day treats