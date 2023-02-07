How to make non-dairy fettuccine alfredo pasta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here’s how to make non-dairy fettuccine pasta.

INGREDIENTS

12 oz. Fettuccine pasta

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup vegetable broth

2 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon of garlic powder or I clove of garlic

3/4 cup of creamy almond milk

3/4 cup of canned coconut milk

1/2 – 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper

Parmesan

Red pepper flakes

Chives

INSTRUCTIONS

Boil enough water for 12 oz of fettuccine pasta, place pasta in pot, turn down heat to medium and cook for 10 minutes or until al dente.

In a large skillet or saucepan, heat olive oil to medium. Add garlic powder or fresh garlic clove, and sauté until fragrant. Whisk in flour, until it has absorbed the oil.

Slowly whisk in the broth and allow it to thicken.

Whisk in the remaining ingredients, then simmer until sauce has thickened.

Drain pasta, then fold in sauce in a large bowl

You may adjust the seasoning with salt & pepper