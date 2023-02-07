How to make non-dairy fettuccine alfredo pasta
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here’s how to make non-dairy fettuccine pasta.
INGREDIENTS
12 oz. Fettuccine pasta
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 cup vegetable broth
2 tablespoons flour
1 tablespoon of garlic powder or I clove of garlic
3/4 cup of creamy almond milk
3/4 cup of canned coconut milk
1/2 – 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper
Parmesan
Red pepper flakes
Chives
INSTRUCTIONS
- Boil enough water for 12 oz of fettuccine pasta, place pasta in pot, turn down heat to medium and cook for 10 minutes or until al dente.
- In a large skillet or saucepan, heat olive oil to medium. Add garlic powder or fresh garlic clove, and sauté until fragrant. Whisk in flour, until it has absorbed the oil.
- Slowly whisk in the broth and allow it to thicken.
- Whisk in the remaining ingredients, then simmer until sauce has thickened.
- Drain pasta, then fold in sauce in a large bowl
- You may adjust the seasoning with salt & pepper
- Garnish with red pepper flakes, parmesan, and chives
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.