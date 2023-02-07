Sky Cams
LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 12 of Murdaugh murder trial

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Day 12 begins Tuesday morning in the trial of the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County.

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.

A timeline of events is available below:

