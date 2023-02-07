Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Pro wrestler Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home

Jerry Lawler is a well-known former wrestler.
Jerry Lawler is a well-known former wrestler.
By Jacob Gallant and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - Professional wrestler Jerry Lawler has suffered a stroke at his home in Florida, WMC reports.

The Memphis television station reported that the 73-year-old has undergone surgery and is recovering at a hospital.

Lawler wrestled for decades in the WWE, where he is also well-known for his many years as a commentator for the promotion.

He is also well-known for his decades of work as a professional wrestler in Memphis.

Lawler celebrated his 50th anniversary in the wrestling ring in 2020.

The hall-of-famer suffered a stroke in 2018, and he also suffered a heart attack on live television when commentating WWE Monday Night Raw in 2012.

Lawler recently appeared as a panelist for WWE’s Royal Rumble in January.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Caretaker for Alex Murdaugh’s mother testifies about the night Maggie, Paul were killed
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.
SCAD Museum of Art
Protestors gather at the SCAD Museum of Art Sunday
Kelvin Waye
Man acquitted on murder charges from 2020 shooting in Savannah
Police lights
Suspect arrested in shooting on N. Parkwood Dr.

Latest News

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the facility's driving range.
VIDEO: Topgolf employee chases after child running on driving range
Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment
Residents remain evacuated after chemical release from train
Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes...
Toddler accidentally starts apartment fire, investigators say
A serious fan of the Boston Bruins, Walsh showed an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport in...
AP sources: Walsh to leave Biden Cabinet for NHL union
Chatham County courthouse
Chatham Co. courthouse expected to be finished by 2024