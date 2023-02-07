Savannah City Council to vote on term limits for aldermen, fees for purchasing land

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday the Savannah City Council will discuss spending for road improvements, term limits for aldermen and some new fees that could be on the way for anybody purchasing land in the city.

The city council will be looking to amend a few items in the city’s charter Tuesday.

Council will decide on the future salaries for aldermen and the mayor. With cost of living adjustments, the new mayor’s salary would be $65,000 a year, and all aldermen would receive $35,000 a year for their service. If approved, those changes would go into effect on January 1, 2024 after the elections this year.

Another change that could start with the elections this year is term limits for alderman. Right now, the mayor is limited to two consecutive terms that are 4 years but there is no limit for aldermen. Council will vote to limit aldermen to serving a total of three terms that are 4 years long in any seat.

If approved, it would go to the Georgia Legislature to get signed off on and would go into effect this election year, but any service as an alderman would not be counted before this election.

Council will also vote to spend nearly $3 million to work with Georgia Department of Transportation on widening Ogeechee Road from I-516 to Victory Drive, that’s about a mile and a half.

The updates would create wider lanes, add bicycle lanes, raise the median and replace the existing bridge over the railroad. If approved, the project would go out for bid in April.

And finally, it is your chance to weigh in on the first reading of the new impact fee ordinance. Impact fees are a one time fee to people purchasing land to offset costs that support that new growth.

The fees wouldn’t just be felt by developers, they could also trickle down to home buyers in new housing developments.

If adopted, Savannah’s impact fees would go toward projects for Parks and Recreation, public safety facilities and road improvements

Tuesday is the first reading and public session and they will host another one in two weeks before they vote on the new ordinance. The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at City Hall.

