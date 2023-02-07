Savannah Fire introduces international firefighter through exchange program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department introduced their very own international firefighter that’s apart of a city-wide program.

Sandra Hoffman is from Halle, Germany and is here as a part of the International Exchange Firefighter program.

The program was proposed back in January of last year in a meeting between Savannah Fire Chief’s Office, Halle Fire Chief and Mayor’s Office, and the Savannah Teutonic Council.

The goal of these exchanges is to build trust and cultural awareness not only between Savannah and Halle, but also between the countries as well.

WTOC spoke with both the fire chief and Hoffman on how much this benefits both cities.

“So you know with Savannah Fire, we’re a world-class fire department, and we believe that we should be leading the nation in helping other departments develop their strategies and tactics. So by her being here, she’ll be able to see how efficient Savannah Fire operates and then take some of that information back to her hometown,” said Chief Elzie Kitchen.

“I think it’s the beginning of a very good partnership between both fire department,” said Hoffman.

The meeting was a product of the relationship that the two cities share which was able to happen under the instruction of Savannah Mayor Van Johnson back in 2011.

Chief Kitchen says that one of Savannah Fire’s firefighter is set to go to Germany sometime next March.

