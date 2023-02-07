Savannah police searching for 54-year-old man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police is asking for the public’s help in locating 54-year-old Tony Rice.

Police say Rice was last seen Jan. 26 in the 900 block of E. 31st.

He is 5′08, 260 pounds, has a gray lowcut hairstyle, and gray goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue one-piece jumpsuit.

According to police, Rice frequents E. 31st, 100 block of E. Broad in Yamacraw and could be with friend “Marnie.”

