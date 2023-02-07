Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah police searching for 54-year-old man

Tony Rice
Tony Rice(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police is asking for the public’s help in locating 54-year-old Tony Rice.

Police say Rice was last seen Jan. 26 in the 900 block of E. 31st.

He is 5′08, 260 pounds, has a gray lowcut hairstyle, and gray goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue one-piece jumpsuit.

According to police, Rice frequents E. 31st, 100 block of E. Broad in Yamacraw and could be with friend “Marnie.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Caretaker for Alex Murdaugh’s mother testifies about the night Maggie, Paul were killed
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.
SCAD Museum of Art
Protestors gather at the SCAD Museum of Art Sunday
Kelvin Waye
Man acquitted on murder charges from 2020 shooting in Savannah
Police lights
Suspect arrested in shooting on N. Parkwood Dr.

Latest News

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gives update on state of homelessness across coastal empire
FILE - This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the...
Vote to block Georgia spaceport upheld by state’s high court
Windsor Forest
3 people arrested after November 2022 double shooting on Winwood Place
Georgia state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, addresses the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday,...
Kemp-backed measure seeks harsher Georgia gang sentences