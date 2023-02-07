Suspect arrested in shooting on N. Parkwood Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting on North Parkwood Drive in Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department say it happened around 11:45 Sunday night.

Officers responded to a home on Jordan Drive where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

After conducting an investigation, detectives say 28-year-old Amber Curtis shot the man in his home on Parkwood Drive.

She was later found and arrested in Garden City for aggravated assault, driving under the influence, and theft.

The man who was shot is expected to survive.

Police say the two did know each other and this was not a random shooting.

