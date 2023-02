Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle.

Jenkins is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Malik Green.

Jenkins was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Feb. 1.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.