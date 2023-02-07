Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old

A Texas jury has found Andrew Castillo guilty of aggravated assault of a child younger than 6 years old.
By Emma McSpadden and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Andrew Castillo was found guilty of aggravated assault of a child younger than 6 years old, KCBD reports.

After about 25 minutes of deliberation, a jury found Castillo guilty of molesting a young girl in 2018 when she was just 3 years old.

He was sentenced to life in prison and has to pay a fine of $10,000.

Defense Attorney Robert Sullivan discussed Castillo’s “mental issues,” saying a limited mental capacity could explain some of his behavior, including being naked outside.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Boyd said Castillo was caught naked with the girl and had sent a text message explicitly confessing to the crime. Medical evidence was also presented in the case.

The girl referenced Castillo when telling a nurse that someone hurt her.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Chatham Co.
SCAD Museum of Art
Protestors gather at the SCAD Museum of Art Sunday
Alex Murdaugh
Caretaker for Alex Murdaugh’s mother testifies about the night Maggie, Paul were killed
Kelvin Waye
Man acquitted on murder charges from 2020 shooting in Savannah

Latest News

Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
Donna Kelce brings cookies for sons during Super Bowl opener
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
A car the suspect allegedly carjacked is shown Monday in Winter Haven, Florida.
Florida mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit
A child was rescued from under the rubble in Hatay, Turkey, nearly 24 hours after the earthquake.
RAW: Child emerges from rubble about 24 hours after quake