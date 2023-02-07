Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect involved in a deadly shooting on Friday.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley, 29-year-old Lanis Brown was taken into custody at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Brown was considered armed and dangerous after a shooting in the area of Community Circle near Rayonier Road in Jesup that killed one person.

He is being charged with felony murder, murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

