Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect involved in a deadly shooting on Friday.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley, 29-year-old Lanis Brown was taken into custody at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Brown was considered armed and dangerous after a shooting in the area of Community Circle near Rayonier Road in Jesup that killed one person.
He is being charged with felony murder, murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
