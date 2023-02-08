Black History Month celebrated at Live Oak Public Library
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Live Oak Public Library is making it easy for you to learn about the amazing things Black people have done, not only here in Savannah, but around the world.
So, if you’re wondering how to expand your knowledge or teach your kids about Black History. You may want to add a trip to the library on your to-do list.
