Chatham Co. district 6 commissioner hosts town hall(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County commissioner hosted a town hall on Tuesday night.

Commissioner Aaron Whitely asked the people he represents to come give feedback on what District 6 can improve upon.

They discussed the area’s fire fee, Highway 17 and 911 calls.

Whitely also discussed the process for evaluating the new county manager and says it’s all about transparency.

“So the board of commissioners has three employees, which are the manager, the attorney and the clerk... and so by us making a change in 2021 to the personnel ordinance, what it did is it says that the clerk, the manager and the attorney are evaluated annually by the board of commissioners, so again creating that level of accountability where we can where we can set goals, but it’s not about somebody, you know, slapping somebody’s hand, it’s about expectations and being able to move forward with that in a way that’s verifiable so that, again, when we’re spending taxpayers’ dollars, those that are responsible for that, you know, we have a goal for them.”

You can learn more about priorities in Chatham County by checking out the next commission meeting on February 17th.

