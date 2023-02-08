Expert testifies gun residue could have been on Murdaugh raincoat for years

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Wednesday is day 13 in the Murdaugh murder trial.

Alex Murdaugh is on trial after being charged with the murder of his wife Maggie and son Paul on June 7, 2021.

Cross examination continued Wednesday morning with Megan Fletcher. Fletcher has been brought in as an expert on testing for gunshot residue.

Thursday she testified the inside of a raincoat found in a closet at Alex’s parent’s house had a “significant amount” of gunshot primer residue on the inside.

Wednesday, defense attorney Jim Griffin asked about the raincoat potentially being worn by Alex’s father, Randolph, and how residue from Randolph’s shotgun could have been on it for years.

“And it laid on top of this dirty old shotgun, it could have deposited 38 particles of gunshot primer residue, correct,” asked Griffin.

“If the shotgun was not cleaned, there is the potential for the transfer off of the shotgun, yes,” said Fletcher.

“If that shotgun hadn’t been cleaned in years, it would be more likely you’d have gunshot residue deposit on anything that came on top of it, right,” asked Griffin.

“The transfer would be more likely, yes sir,” said Fletcher.

“And you have no idea how gunshot primer residue ended up on that garment, correct,” asked Griffin.

“I cannot tell you how it got there,” said Fletcher.

“Or when it got there,” asked Griffin.

“Or when it got there,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher testified Tuesday that after testing she found one particle of gunshot residue that was found on Alex’s right hand. Wednesday, she agreed that particle could have been on his hand because he grabbed a gun for protection after finding his wife and son’s bodies.

Murdaugh told law enforcement he had the gun and handed it to them when they were on scene investigating the murders that night.

You can find a timeline of the case below:

