Fabulous Equinox Orchestra: Cupid’s Cabaret Concerts

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your idea of Valentine’s Day is love songs from a big band, there are a couple of shows to help you celebrate next week.

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra is back in off the road - Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson are here to let us know about their Cupid Cabaret concerts in Savannah and Hilton Head, including a show on Valentine’s Day.

