Fabulous Equinox Orchestra: Cupid’s Cabaret Concerts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your idea of Valentine’s Day is love songs from a big band, there are a couple of shows to help you celebrate next week.

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra is back in off the road - Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson are here to let us know about their Cupid Cabaret concerts in Savannah and Hilton Head, including a show on Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.