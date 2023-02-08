Georgia Southern graduate student working on library exhibit dedicated to late Senator Jack Hill

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A library exhibit will soon be created at Georgia Southern University in dedication to the late State Senator Jack Hill.

A GSU graduate student is studying a roomful of records and more of Hill’s and will help generations to come know about him.

Kimberly Liebl has become quite the expert on a person she never met. Jack Hill from Reidsville served 30 years in the Georgia Senate as one of the state’s key leaders.

“He kept everything. He kept everything! Every email he received, he printed out,” said Liebl.

Hill’s family donated to his alma mater boxes and boxes of letters, photos, bumper stickers after he passed away in 2020. Kimberly is helping prepare an exhibit inside the Henderson Library.

“I’m reading his notes. I’m seeing the things he touched and it shows how real he was.”

The university will soon build the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill convocation center and her exhibit will be a permanent display there. She considers herself neutral when it comes to politics, but she’s come to appreciate the grocer and Guardsman who became a political pillar.

“It’s been great to see that there were....there are..politicians that genuinely care about the people they serve.”

The exhibit at the library will open in April or so, the convocation center...down the road.

