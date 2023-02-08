Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

INTERVIEW: Hall of Fame Sports Photographer Andrew Bernstein

By Becky Sattero
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lebron James is the new NBA scoring leader.

A record that stood for nearly 40 years now has a new name bearer, King James.

And we have a legend who was courtside to witness this monumental moment in basketball history.

He’s an NBA Hall of Fame photographer, the LA Lakers, LA Kings, LA Clippers team photographer, and host of the Legends of Sport Podcast.

Photographer Andrew Bernstein joined Afternoon Break from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Alex Murdaugh
Caretaker for Alex Murdaugh’s mother testifies about the night Maggie, Paul were killed
Lanis Brown
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting
Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road

Latest News

TIMA Students Celebrate
Journey invites local school band to concert after cover song gets their attention
Walls and Baumann embrace
The sound of joy: Savannah woman able to hear fully for first time in a decade
Afternoon Break
The sound of joy: Savannah woman able to hear fully for first time in a decade
INTERVIEW: Hall of Fame Sports Photographer Andrew Bernstein
INTERVIEW: Hall of Fame Sports Photographer Andrew Bernstein