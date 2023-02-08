Journey invites local school band to concert after cover song gets their attention

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the Tybee Island Maritime Academy modern band received some exciting news Wednesday.

For the past few weeks they had been working to learn the hit Journey song ‘Separate Ways’ in hopes of getting the attention of the band who is in Savannah Wednesday playing at Enmarket Arena.

They found out Journey lead guitarist Neal Schon’s wife saw the story WTOC ran on the band on Tuesday and made a call to the school Wednesday morning.

In the call she thanked the band for their love of music, specifically rock music, and at the end invited the entire band to join her at the Journey concert in Savannah Wednesday night.

See the whole video and their reaction below.

They did it! Thank you to Journey who have formally invited our TIMA Band to their concert this evening at EnMarket... Posted by Tybee Island Maritime Academy on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

