LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 13 of Murdaugh murder trial

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Day 13 begins Wednesday morning in the trial of the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County.

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.

FIND PREVIOUS STORIES >>> Murdaugh Cases

Watch more videos at the Murdaugh Murder Trial playlist on the WTOC YouTube page.

A timeline of events is available below:

