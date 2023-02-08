Top Teacher : Hana Hendrix

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Hana Hendrix teaches a freshman transition class at Claxton High School. Her class helps to give the building blocks and show pathways for 9th graders to be successful in high school.

“Because I remember being in their shoes, Just looking back and seeing how far, I have come, I just see myself, I want to be the person I needed, when I was in their shoes.”

Hendrix grew up in Claxton and comes from a long line of teachers in her family.

“My grandmother, great grandmother, and my great Grandfather taught here in Evans County, so it was like teaching chose me, I didn’t choose teacher.”

Hendrix says helping her students is her biggest motivation.

“It’s doesn’t matter what they choose to do in life, whether it’s to go to school again or straight to work. I just want them to be productive citizens in life.”

:Being with them everyday, inspiring kids, just being around kids, I love it, I absolutely love it.”

“She does a really good job explaining things and she cares. 31:30 You can tell she cares about all of her students equally. She’s fun to be around. An all around good teacher,” Student Karly Garrison said.

“Being with them everyday, inspiring kids, just being around kids, I love it, They ask me all the time, Mrs. Hendrix, do you like teaching, and I’m like yeah, I love it.”

Hana Hendrix, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

