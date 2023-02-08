Sky Cams
Two arrested after home explosion in Bryan County

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Bryan County in January.

According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court.

“At approximately 5:00 a.m. on January 13th, Bryan County Emergency Services responded to a report of an explosion at a residential structure,” said Commissioner John F. King in a prepared statement. “In a joint effort between the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the cause of the explosion was found to be an IED comprised of a binary explosive compound. I am extremely proud of the investigators who worked together to bring this case to a swift close.”

Kinsey was arrested in Louisiana and is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Glosser was arrested locally and is charged with possession, transporting and receiving explosives.

