Tybee Light Station expected to undergo painting project in 2024

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Since the 1700′s, the Tybee Light Station has stood watch on the island, surviving hurricanes and even a fire during the Civil War.

As you can imagine the outside of the lighthouse can take a beating.

In 2024 the Light Station is due to undergo an almost million-dollar painting project but before that can happen, a conditions assessment has to be done.

Crew will specifically be looking at the stucco on the lighthouse.

The lighthouse is made of brick, and stucco is a cement coating on the outside of the brick that’s smoothed out making it easier to paint.

During the repainting project, Light Station workers are hoping to strip all the existing paint off. The conditions assessment will help them figure out what it takes to get all that paint off.

”As you can see, it’s not as shiny and as dark as it once was, so we’re hoping to get in there and make sure that it looks as good as it did the day it was first painted. It’s a daymark. It’s gotta be seen from the ocean. You can’t let those colors fade. So, our job is to make sure that it stays nice and the color stays nice and intense,” Sarah Jones said.

The conditions assessment is going to run until March 16.

According to the foreman on the project, it’s going to involve a scaffolding being set up at the top of the lighthouse and crews rappelling down the side.

Jones says that crew will get most of the work done in the morning and evening and when the museum is closed on Tuesdays but it’s possible that they might have to shut down for a day here and there,

So if you’re looking to head to the Light Station, take a look at their social media pages or website before you go.

