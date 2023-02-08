Tybee Marine Science Center’s new executive director shares her plans for the center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Marine Science Center has seen several changes in recent years after moving operations from an old police precinct to a new, state-of-the-art interactive science building on the North end of the island.

And now they have a change in leadership, as well.

Chantal Audran, who’s been serving as the acting Executive Director for the last six months, is now taking that role permanently.

She’s been with the Science Center for the past 13 years and is planning on using that extensive experience to help lead the Center through this new chapter.

”I know it intimately. I know this business so well, I know our product, I know our mission,” Chantal Audran said.

That mission, Audran says, is to cultivate a sense of stewardship with everyone that passes through the Science Center.

Getting people into the Center through community outreach is a big part of that. The other is having something amazing for them to see when they walk through the door.

”I have a degree in marine science to be able to bring research and interactive exhibits into our building is going to be a goal for me. I think it’s an awesome opportunity. We have a home in this new science center, and now let’s fill it with everything we can dream of.”

The hope, Audran says, is that those exhibits will really catch people’s attention, and hopefully stay with them long after they leave the Science Center.

”If they meet a sea turtle and now they fill in holes at the beach during the summer nesting season or they take down their beach supplies, or they take down their sandcastle- if we leave them with this sense of urgency to take action for nature, then we’ve done our job. So it’s definitely an honor.”

Audran already has lots of ideas of exhibits that she wants to put in the museum.

One of them being a near life-sized replica of a North Atlantic White Whale. She says that exhibit is going to be ready near the end of summer.

In the meantime, if you’d like to visit, the Center is open Wednesday through Sunday.

