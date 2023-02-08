Warmer weather continues to build, wetter this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rain chances remain absent through Wednesday as high pressure holds overhead.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer with morning temperatures closer to 50 degrees and highs in the mid 70s under partly sunny skies. We’ll have a light breeze from the southeast, helping keep temperatures in the 50s during the late evening hours.

Thursday starts out in the mid 50s, but a cold front will be getting closer to our region. Ahead of this front, highs will reach the mid 70s Thursday afternoon. A few showers are possible overnight into Friday morning. Our next best chance of rain is on Friday as a front moves through. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday, but colder air moves in for the weekend.

Rain extends into Saturday, trending weather into the afternoon. Colder air will also be around on Saturday. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Inland communities could drop to the mid 30s Sunday morning. A few showers could linger into early Sunday morning. Warmer air builds in Monday afternoon with mid 60s back in the forecast. 70s return on Tuesday as our dry start to the work week continues.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

