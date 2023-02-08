Workshop Wednesdays aiming to help Family Promise of the Coastal News

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Wednesday, a new series is welcoming the public to have a free meal while getting some information.

You can hear from local experts on a number of topics including health and wellness, education barriers and housing insecurity.

They chose Oasis of Hope Community Center to it is central for the community and right along the bus route because they want to reach anyone who can use a helping hand through what they call their “Workshop Wednesdays”.

These sessions will be every other Wednesday all year long. The first six weeks will be focused on dinner with doctors and hear about everything from preventative care to mental health to dentistry.

There will also be a meal provided by Hungry Vegan and childcare will be available at the event.

Family Promise is leading this new initiative and they hope to break down all barriers and better the lives of the underserved in the community.

“African American communities and communities in low wealth, they often times have barriers with healthcare so for us we wanted to break down those barriers so we can get them connected and why not be able to ask those questions over an amazing meal,” said Family Promise Executive Director Katrina Bostick.

If you are interested, you do have to RSVP because they are limiting it to 50 spots each week. Wednesday night’s is happening at the Oasis of Hope Community Center on 55th Avenue from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To make it all happen they do need volunteers to watch the kids and help pay for the meals. If you want to get in touch to volunteer or RSVP for any of the events, head to their website.

