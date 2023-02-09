Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

1 person injured in shooting in Vidalia

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vidalia, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Epstein Street in Vidalia.

According to the Vidalia Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of Epstein Street at around 5:37 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable but critical condition.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Sergeant Shannon Martin with the Investigative Services Division at 912-537-4123.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Two arrested after home explosion in Bryan County
Wednesday is day 13 in the Murdaugh murder trial.
Bomb threat interrupts day 13 of Murdaugh murder trial
Lanis Brown
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting
Alex Murdaugh
Caretaker for Alex Murdaugh’s mother testifies about the night Maggie, Paul were killed

Latest News

Brian Dennis Adams
Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrests former Smith State Prison Warden
Hana Hendrix
Top Teacher : Hana Hendrix
Georgia Southern graduate student working on library exhibit dedicated to late Senator Jack Hill
Georgia Southern graduate student working on library exhibit dedicated to late Senator Jack Hill
Wednesday is day 13 in the Murdaugh murder trial.
Bomb threat interrupts day 13 of Murdaugh murder trial