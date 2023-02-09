1 person injured in shooting in Vidalia

Vidalia, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Epstein Street in Vidalia.

According to the Vidalia Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of Epstein Street at around 5:37 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable but critical condition.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Sergeant Shannon Martin with the Investigative Services Division at 912-537-4123.

