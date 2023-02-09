10 years later, Rebecca Foley’s murder case on hold in courts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been 10 years since Rebecca Foley was killed outside her apartment in Savannah.

Yet, the murder case continues to linger in the Chatham County court system.

Rebecca’s mother said the family is exhausted by how long it’s taken. They’re continuing to heal.

Jan. 21 marked 10 years since Rebecca was murdered.

“The holidays are terribly hard; in fact, I avoid them. I don’t do Christmas or Thanksgiving because she was there and she’s not,” the victim’s mother, Jennifer Foley said.

Her mother says every year she and her youngest daughter honor Rebecca’s adventuresome spirit.

“One year we went to Sea World. One year we got tattoos. One year - you know each time it’s different. We went to Tybee and just had a quieter reflection,” Jennifer Foley said. “That was her favorite place. She was sure she was going to buy a house and live there.”

Back in 2013, Rebecca was a college student in Savannah studying business to become an actuary. But she was killed at age 21 during an attempted robbery outside her Southside apartment.

Investigators say gang members shot her as she got into her car.

“She had a red bug and she drove it everywhere and unfortunately that was the target that night,” Jennifer Foley said.

Prosecutors have said the gang later killed the getaway driver after learning he was cooperating with police.

Her killing - seemingly random - prompted protests on the steps of City Hall to stop the violence.

In 2018, a Chatham County jury convicted her shooter Roderick Parrish and Jordan Campbell of malice murder. They’re both in prison serving life without parole.

But jurors could not agree on the murder charges against Kevin Smith. His case has been tried three times.

Court records show the murder case against Smith was set for trial again in November and then January, but then canceled.

“Kevin Lanard Smith’s team is asking for a private investigator and for the state to pay for it, so the judge granted that and that’s what we’re waiting on,” Jennifer Foley said.

As the criminal case continues to drag out, Rebecca’s mother says the family has found some closure in recent months with a wrongful death lawsuit.

The family had sued the apartment complex owners for $35 million saying they knew about crime and safety concerns and did nothing about it. They recently reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount.

“Again, it’s bittersweet. I’d rather have her and that’s the truth. It would be better to just have her,” Jennifer Foley said.

Rebecca’s mother said she believes everyone on the case in Savannah is working toward justice.

WTOC will continue to follow this case as it continues.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.