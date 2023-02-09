2023 Night to Shine with Lowcountry Community Church
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday will be a special night for individuals with special needs in the Lowcountry when “A Night to Shine’' returns to being an in-person event.
Lowcountry Community Church will host the prom experience for young people wioth special needs. Outreach Pastos Will Hopson is here this morning with a look ahead to what is always an inspiring event.
