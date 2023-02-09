3 men found not guilty in 2019 murder trial
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three men have been acquitted of charges including malice and felony murder in a 2019 homicide.
Kelvin Hamilton, Kenneth Scott, and Alajuakee Solomon were found not guilty of all charges in the case.
25-year-old Tori Sterling was shot and killed on December 22, 2019. Police say it happened at West 37th and Whitaker streets.
According to court records, a fourth person was connected to the case. He has accepted a plea deal related on charges of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.
