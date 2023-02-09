Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes.

Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars.

Savannah advocates say placing foster children in hotels should be a thing of the past but it’s something the Department of Family and Children Services is often forced to do. Georgia lawmakers are looking for solutions and so is Brightside Children and Family advocacy.

According to Voice for Georgia Children, 50 to 70 children in foster care are housed in hotels or the DFACS office every night with a social worker. Brightside Director Kate Blair says Chatham County foster children are often put in hotels miles away from the places they know.

“We had a 10-year-old around the holidays that was not in school because he was in a hotel for the whole time and not in Chatham County. So, they’re not going to their school. Visitation is difficult with family,” Blair said.

In the 2022 fiscal year, the state spent $28 million on hotels for children. That’s an average of $1,500 a night.

Blair said lawmakers are looking at restricting hotel use. She’s happy the issue is getting recognition, but it raises new problems. “What happens when we do that is the children are sleeping at DFACS,” she said.

Another issue in the system is insurance. Georgia’s Department of Community Health uses one company for all their managed care, but Blair said the company is not providing the services and screenings they’re supposed to.

“Everybody that’s in the child welfare system will make that complaint. That will tell you we are not getting the services paid for our children that need to be paid for,” Blair said.

She believes a solution to save more money and end hotel stays could be using short-term intake homes with a similar set up as their BrightHouse.

Blair adds a proactive approach would be providing more financial help and Medicaid opportunities for children with behavioral and mental conditions so their parents can better care for them.

“The children coming into foster care should be children experiencing significant abuse and neglect. Not children who have proper support that could remain at home with their parents,” Blair said.

A system desperately needing a change.

