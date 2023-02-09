Sky Cams
Georgia Day Parade canceled due to weather

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Day Parade has been canceled due to the weather forecast for Friday.

The event has been on a two-year hiatus already due to the pandemic.

The event commemorates the founding of the Georgia colony on Feb. 12, 1733.

The Georgia Historical Society said the parade will not be rescheduled but is working on someway for students to celebrate the occasion. WTOC will provide an update when that information becomes available.

