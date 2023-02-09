Liberty Co. School System, Sheriff’s Office expanding school resource officer program

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School System is taking extra steps to ensure their students are safe during the school day.

They’re partnering with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office to expand their School Resource Officer program.

Deputy Blair works as a resource officer at Liberty County High School. Soon, there will be 16 officers serving each school in the district, according to Sheriff William Bowman.

“We came up with a plan to make sure that we can cover every school in Liberty County that gives parents the peace of mind that knowing when they drop their kids off or they get picked up at the bus stop, that we’re going to take care of them, that we’re going to protect them,” said Sheriff Bowman.

School officials say the expansion of the program helps make their district more secure.

“This is something we’ve been working on for quite a long time now. Given the landscape of what’s happening across the nation and latest incidents, this actually validates our planning early on. We just want to make sure that we have an additional layer of support and safety around our students,” said Dr. Zheadric Barbra, the Deputy Superintendent at Liberty County Schools.

The Sheriff’s Office has provided a resource officer for Liberty County High School, and recently expanded to three other schools in the district for this school year. Bowman says it’s important to expand the program further.

“We want the schools to know that we’re here to support them and the teachers as well, and also to deter anyone who wants to come do harm to our kids here in the community.”

Dr. Barbra says he thinks the partnership will be beneficial for students besides just safety.

“We see this as another extension of all of the things we talk to our students about every day. Teamwork, discipline, taking care of the community, being a good citizen, understanding civics, so those are things law enforcement can and will represent inside of our schools.”

Sheriff Bowman says the full expansion of the program is expected to be completed for next school year.

