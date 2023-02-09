Liberty Regional Medical Center launching “Mom’s Heart Matters” program

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - February is American Heart Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health. A local hospital in Hinesville is taking a more targeted approach this month to improving the heart health of their patients, particularly expecting mothers.

Georgia ranks among one of the top states when it comes to maternal mortality rates, according to staff here at Liberty Regional Medical Center. They say that’s why they’re launching a new initiative to address that.

“We are one of two critical access hospitals in the state of Georgia that still deliver babies. So, we’ve taken it on as our responsibility to look at the horrendous maternal mortality rate for the state of Georgia, and the community that we serve,” said Tammy Mims, the CEO of Liberty Regional Medical Center.

So, the medical center is launching “Mom’s Heart Matters.”

“Our program will follow moms postpartum. Any mom that meets certain criteria, they’ll get a blood pressure cuff, and we can in real time monitor them, at their house, at the Walmart, they can be anywhere and take their blood pressure, and we see it in real time,” said Heather Daniels, the Director of Perinatal Services at Liberty Regional.

Mims and Daniels both say the program will help take a more preventative approach for their patients’ heart health.

“We’re hoping that this, in real time, monitoring program system that we have will be able to help intervene if they start getting sick and pre-eclamptic and worse postpartum, we can intervene immediately and get them the help that they need.”

The program officially launches on Saturday with a health fair at Bryant Commons Park. Numerous local leaders will be present to celebrate the launch and answer questions from the community.

It’ll also feature a number of free health screenings and vendors.

