Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Local thrift store gives spring styling tips to add flare to your wardrobe

By Michaela Romero
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spring is around the corner!

Many of you may be cleaning out your closets and looking for a new wardrobe for the warmer weather.

February 4, through 12 is second-hand wardrobe week and our Becky Sattero and Michaela Romero stopped by a local thrift store called Avalon Exchange to show us how to keep up with the trends on a budget all while helping the environment.

If you are interested in donating or buying clothes, the store is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 pm and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after home explosion in Bryan County
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Wednesday is day 13 in the Murdaugh murder trial.
Bomb threat interrupts day 13 of Murdaugh murder trial
An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment,...
Driver killed when lumber truck flips over on highway
Brian Dennis Adams
Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrests former Smith State Prison Warden

Latest News

2023 Night to Shine with Lowcountry Community Church
2023 Night to Shine with Lowcountry Community Church
Local thrift store gives spring styling tips to add flare to your wardrobe
How to make a pizza with Kool Vibes Pizza
FILE PHOTO - A previous Georgia Day Parade.
Georgia Day Parade canceled due to weather
2023 Night to Shine with Lowcountry Community Church
2023 Night to Shine with Lowcountry Community Church