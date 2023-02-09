Making shrimp creole mollette with Chef Katie

Green Enchilada Sauce

Ingredients:

• 3 to 4 green tomatoes chopped

• 2 to 3 jalapenos chopped

• 1 to 2 poblanos

• 1 yellow onion chopped

• Oil

• 1 ½ tablespoon of salt

• 4 oz of chicken base

• ½ cup of heavy cream

• 1 cup to 1 ½ cups of water

1. Sautéed onion and peppers in large pan with oil, once onions are translucent add tomatoes/salt until tomatoes are cooked.

2. Remove from heat, mix in blender and add chicken base/heavy cream. Add water slowly to control consistency, taste and adjust salt/chicken base/heavy cream to taste.

Patty’s Cajun Remoulade

Ingredients:

• Quart of mayonnaise

• 3 to 4 tablespoons of lemon

• 3 tablespoons of chopped up pickled jalapeno

• 3 tablespoons of pickle relish

• 1 tablespoon of salt

• Dash of parsley

• 2 teaspoons of paprika

• 1 teaspoon of cayenne

• 2 tablespoons of dijon mustard

• 1 to 2 garlic minced

1. Mix all ingredients together and taste, adjust to taste.

Shrimp Creole Mollette

Ingredients:

· 5 Shrimp 21/25 Peeled and Deveined

· 1 flatbread or Naan bread

· 2 oz Green Enchilada Sauce

· ½ Cup Shredded Romaine

· ¼ Cup Pickled Onions

· ¼ Cup Remoulade Sauce

· 1 tablespoon Firm Ricotta

· 2 tablespoon Blackened Seasonings

1. Blacken the shrimp and cut in half lengthwise.

2. Heat up grill

3. Place naan on topside down, toast naan till crispy then flip naan and wait for the second side to get crispy

4. Ladle and spread enchilada sauce on bottom then and shredded romaine, pickled read onion and top with shrimp.

5. Using a squirt bottle add remoulade sauce and then top with crumbled ricotta

6. Cut and serve

