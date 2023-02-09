More witnesses testify about Murdaugh’s financial crimes on day 14 of murder trial

WALTERBORO, Sc. (WTOC) - Before the jury could come back for the afternoon session on the 14th day of trial, the defense tried to prevent the state’s next witness from testifying, but Judge Clifton Newman overruled their objection.

“I find that it’s more probative than prejudicial for the all of the reasons I’ve previously explained,” said Judge Newman.

That witness is Michael Tony Satterfield, whose mother died while working for the Murdaugh’s prompting Alex to represent Michael in an insurance claim.

“At any time over the years did he ever tell you that there had already been a recovery in the case?” asked state prosecutor Creighton Waters.

“No,” said Michael Tony Satterfield.

“At any time over the years did he mention anything about having a $5 million umbrella policy?”

“No.”

“At any time did he ever pay you one penny?”

“No.”

Alex has already signed a confession of judgement to owing the Satterfield’s millions, so Murdaugh’s attorneys focused on what they say is a lack of connection between his financial wrongdoing and motive for him murdering his wife and son.

“Prior to June 8th, 2021 did you ever threaten Alex Murdaugh saying I know you stole my money, where’s my money, I know you’ve got the money... did you threaten him in any way?” asked defense attorney Dick Harpootlian.

“No.”

They’re arguing Alex was under no pressure from the Satterfield’s at or before the time Maggie and Paul were killed, thus making it irrelevant in this double homicide trial. The state proceeded with their argument of motive by calling Palmetto State Bank’s CEO to the stand to talk about Alex’s accounts.

“On August 6, 2021 balance was -$347,784.67.” said CEO Jan Malinowski.

That deficit prompted one juror to look around in disbelief, but the state would get more reaction out of the next question.

“What is that right there?

“Overdraft charge.”

“How much is the overdraft charge?

“Five dollars.”

The the majority of the jury looked bewildered, reacting more than we’ve seen all trial wondering how the charge would be so little with such a large deficit in Alex’s account.

Court has finished for the day and will resume on Friday.

