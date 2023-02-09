Murdaugh’s close friend gives testimony on alleged financial crimes

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WTOC) - Thursday marks day 14 in the Murdaugh murder trial.

Alex Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul on June 7, 2021.

Chris Wilson, an attorney and Murdaugh’s close friend, took the stand Thursday morning. Wilson gave emotional testimony last week about Alex’s alleged financial crimes, but this is the first time the jury has been present for his testimony.

Wilson talked about how it was not uncommon for him to call on Alex to help his firm with cases. Murdaugh told Wilson he was putting the attorney fees from a case they were working on into an annuity, and checks needed to be made out directly to him.

Murdaugh told him this was because he was worried about legal fees from the boat crash.

Wilson testified that he knew Alex well and had no reason to not trust him. But in May 2021, Alex’s paralegal sent an email questioning where the fees were that were meant to be paid to Alex’s firm.

“I called Alex, said Alex, I got this email from your firm. They’re asking about issues with cost, that you think you got more costs that are owed to you. I put down on the settlement statement, I wrote the checks for the amount of cost you gave me, but if there are more costs outstanding, just figure out what they are because we’ve been holding some money back. And I think at that point we were waiting on a medical lien to resolve and I don’t think the client will have a problem paying the cost out of what we’re holding back... I said Alex this is the case that you asked me to write the fee checks directly to you, is everything alright? And he said yeah, everything is fine, just need to make sure my partners know that this is the same case, that you wrote the checks to me and it’s already on the books,” Wilson said.

“Did you believe him,” asked prosecutor Creighton Waters.

“Yes sir,” replied Wilson.

Wilson says Alex talked to him on the phone multiple times the night Maggie and Paul were killed.

Once at 9:20 p.m. when Alex said he was almost at his mom’s house and again at 9:53 p.m. He says they talked about a case they were working on and Alex said he was almost home.

Wilson went to Moselle that night after finding out about the murders and stayed there most of the following days because he was worried Alex would kill himself.

Alex was visibly crying as Wilson discussed the night of Maggie and Paul’s death.

