Savannah-Chatham Day at the Ga. State Capitol focusing on completion of Savannah Convention Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, the State Capitol in Atlanta will be filled with members from the Savannah community.

Each year, business leaders, community stakeholders and students take a trip up to speak with legislatures.

One of the big spending priorities is right across the river at the Savannah Convention Center and getting funding to finish the expansion project.

The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce President says with the way that the community is growing, they need to be thinking about transportation, housing, workforce development and all the preparation that comes along with it.

With several large budget items and new legislation, the Chamber hopes to make sure that local lawmakers have support from back home to get the work done at the Capitol.

“It’s our day for our city to shine in the spotlight in Atlanta. The leaders in Atlanta know how important Savannah is to the state’s economy so it’s our chance to remind them of that and also remind them of our legislative priorities . We are asking for a lot from our leadership but we are going to go and make sure we know what those are,” said Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce President Bert Brantley.

And for legislation, the Chamber has priorities for tax policies and incentives to do business in the state as well as new workforce development programs to start up in the region.

All of that will be discussed Thursday during their trip to the Capitol. The session started about one month ago and lawmakers are still working to get some new legislation through before the session comes to a close on March 29.

On a statewide level they are considering increasing teacher salaries, more mental health services, police reform and diversity training and punishment for gang related crimes.

Funding for the Savannah Convention Center and public transportation, including new ferries to go across the Savannah River are top of mind for the budget.

These topics will be front and center as legislators meet with the Savannah community at the capitol.

“It’s exciting to see the people from our city come to their capitol, this people’s house as we call it, I get elated because we get a chance to see young people from youth commissions, youth ambassadors to teachers, administrators and professionals, they come to the capitol, they lobby and we fellowship,” said Rep. Carl Gilliard, (D) Garden City.

“We’re a little different in all of coastal Georgia than in Atlanta and North Georgia and others so the things that affect us especially in natural resources, our roads and even this phenomenal explosion of economic growth and the jobs that will be coming is a big deal so it’s different than the rest of the state,” said Rep. Ron Stephens, (R) Savannah.

That’s why Thursday is so important to let people at the state level know what this city is all about and what the needs are as the community continues to grow.

