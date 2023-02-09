Sky Cams
For Savannah State baseball, 2023 is year of ‘unfinished business’

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even after winning 34 games in 2022 and capturing the SIAC regular-season title, the Savannah State baseball team remains unsatisfied. The Tigers’ 2022 campaign came to an abrupt end in the quarterfinals of the SIAC championship, getting knocked out by Albany State.

A plethora of talent returns for the Tigers in 2023, including 2022 SIAC Player of the Year, Joe Smith. Savannah State also returns three first-team All-SIAC starting pitchers. The team knows that they have the talent to achieve their ultimate goal, but players know that maintaining their focus and not letting their heads get too big -- is the key to getting there.

“We are in revenge mode because we fell real short last year. We are focused on getting not just back to where we were last year, but go even further. I feel like since we were winning a lot last year, people were getting lackadaisical, so this year we are locking in on our focus,” said starting pitcher Enrico Peele.

SIAC 2022 Coach of the Year Carlton Hardy loves the way his team is gelling not just on the baseball diamond, but off of the field as well.

“This is a tight-knit group. They do all sorts of activities off of the field together and I am noticing that making a huge difference with our team chemistry. This team can be very, very special,” Hardy stated.

Fifth-year senior Champion Robbins echoes coach Hardy’s statement and emphasizes the feeling of a brotherhood while around the team.

“During my younger years here, we didn’t really bond as a team. This year into this year -- it really feels like we have built a family.”

The Tigers are off to a 2-1 start to the 2023 season.

