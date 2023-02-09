Sheriff says home explosion suspect knew victim

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a Bryan County home explosion.

It happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 13 on Demeries Lake Court. Investigators believe the suspects used a homemade bomb made of a binary explosive compound to blow the bricks off a garage.

Caleb Kinsley is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested in Louisiana.

Stephen Glosser was arrested locally and is accused of transporting and receiving explosives.

Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe said one of the suspects knew the victim. She had just moved into the home where the improvised bomb went off.

The sheriff didn’t go into detail about their relationship or the motive of this crime, but said it was a sinister act unlike anything he’s seen before.

Both suspects were denied bond and will be prosecuted on a state and federal level.

Glosser is in the Liberty County jail and is charged with possession and transporting an explosive device with intent to kill, injure or destroy a building and criminal damage to property in the first degree. He has a Savannah address.

Kinsey turned himself in after running to Louisiana and was arrested by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives there. He will be moved here at some point and is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

“I’ve never seen anything like this period. 26 years of being in law enforcement and this is a very first. When I arrived on the scene out there I had no idea of the devastation I would see to that home. We just went through a tornado in April and it almost looked like a tornado went off inside the home with all the debris and the damage that happened to it,” Sheriff Crowe said.

The sheriff said he expects both suspects will be indicted by a grand jury. The grand jury does not convene until March, so it could be a while.

Sheriff Crowe says cellphone signals and cameras along with a joint effort from multiple agencies made the arrests possible.

