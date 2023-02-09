Warm day ahead of rain moving in tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roads will be dry Thursday morning, but there is a chance of patchy fog during the commute.

Temperatures start out in the mid 50s, but we will quickly warm to the lower 70s by lunchtime. Highs reach the upper 70s around Savannah, with a few inland areas reaching 80 degrees. The evening will be warm with 60s around still, shortly after sunset.

Our chance of rain increases overnight into Friday morning. Go ahead and plan on a damp Friday! Showers will encompass the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. This damp stretch of weather starts out in the upper 50s Friday morning. Showers will increase in coverage throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 70s. A thunderstorm or two will be possible, but the severe threat is only at a marginal risk.

The front itself moves through going into Saturday, helping drop temperatures into the lower 50s Saturday morning. Rain is likely throughout most of the day on Saturday with temperatures only climbing a few degrees. Many of us will remain in the 50s throughout the day.

Most of the rain will taper off overnight into Sunday morning. A few early morning showers will be possible along the coast with temperatures in the 40s. Conditions will improve throughout Sunday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

The work week looks to start out dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s Monday morning. Highs climb from the mid 60s on Monday to the mid 70s on Wednesday. Another slight chance of rain is possible on Wednesday as well.

