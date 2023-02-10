Sky Cams
City of Savannah turns 290 on Sunday

City of Savannah
City of Savannah(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On February 12, 1733, the city of Savannah was born.

That means, this weekend, the Hostess City will turn 290 years old.

This City has such a rich history dating back to 1733 when General James Edward Oglethorpe and his passengers landed in what we now know as Savannah.

Oglethorpe laid it out in a series of grids to not only make the city functional, but also provide plenty of green space. The City of Savannah had 24 original squares and today, there are still 22 of them for tourists and locals alike to enjoy a shady spot to rest.

People still come from all over to visit the iconic squares and walk around America’s first planned city.

In honor of Savannah’s birthday on Sunday, get out and enjoy all the city has to offer this weekend, maybe once the rain stops!

