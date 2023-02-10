A couples date at the Poseidon Spa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is the last Friday of our Valentine’s Day date night series and we have the perfect idea that will be romantic anytime day or night.

It’s not only relaxing, it’s an oasis that’s sure to offer full body wellness for any age.

“We’re excited because we’re actually going to be doing in-room couple massages. We’ll be offering up some wonderful chocolate covered strawberries and champagne for the lucky couples that decide to take advantage of our services,” said Susan Stebbins, spa manager.

And if it’s your first time experiencing a couples massage, you may be wondering what to expect—

“They’ll be sharing a room, but they’ll each have their own table that’s worked on, they’ll each have their own provider, and it’s just an all-around luxurious and lovely intimate little session with each other,” said Sarah Frauli, the assistant spa manager.

As for the aesthetic, they have a way of setting the mood just right—

“A low light, candles, spa music, we have heated table pads for their comfort to keep them warm and cozy, and we have friendly highly trained therapists that are there to take care of their every need,” said Stebbens.

For Assistant Spa Manager, Sarah Frauli, she asserts, massage has benefits beyond just relaxation—

“Nervous system stimulation, there’s a lot of different modalities that can be done with massage…so things like lymphatic drainage can help drain the lymph glands, in general it’s really good for the muscles as well, it can work out tension and knots and things of that nature, so really, all encompassing, it should be included in part of your standard health care practice,” said Frauli.

She says asking questions about your massage therapist beforehand, is a smart way to ensure you have the best experience possible.

“How long they’ve been doing it. Also, what modalities they do, cause it could be very dependent on what you’re looking for. You may need Swedish—you just want to relax, or you may need trigger therapy, or hot stones, using reflexology would be a modality, pre-natal would be a modality—things of that nature, anything outside of just normal every day, all over the body work,” said Frauli

As for post-massage to-do’s, there’s one thing at the top of the list:

“It’s very important to hydrate a lot more than you normally would. The message itself helps flush everything out. So, you’re going to get very thirsty, your body is going to be losing fluid, ana so you want to replace that fluid with water only,” said Frauli.

And, if you think your valentine would enjoy a different option, they’ve got you covered.

“Facials—we customize our facials to your skin needs. We do hydra-facials, waxing, we do up-dos, we do nail services—manicures, pedicures, and we’ll be focusing on our fire and ice series which will be coming in March,” said Stebbins.

A little bit of something for everyone!

And for Spa Manager, Susan Stebbins, making sure each individual walks away feeling seen and serviced with exceptional care is their top priority.

“We greet everybody by first name, and we just love to see our guests and to try and go above and beyond their expectations and offer up the best wellness service that we can.”

