Daniel Defense names new CEO

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County gun manufacturer Daniel Defense has a new CEO.

The company confirmed this week that Rod Reasen has been appointed chief executive officer replacing Marty Daniel.

Daniel founded the Black Creek-based company in 2001. He will remain as the chairman of the board.

In a statement Daniel says, “I will also continue to work diligently in efforts to support our commitment to the Second Amendment thru legislative and social awareness and educational efforts.”

The gun maker has been under scrutiny after a Daniel Defense-made gun was used in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting in May 2022.

A mother of one of the victims has filed a lawsuit against the company claiming negligence.

