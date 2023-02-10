Sky Cams
Downtown Port Wentworth without water until 2 p.m. due to water main repair

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Port Wentworth will have a water service interruption from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

This is due to an unexpected water main repair.

The Service Interruption will affect all businesses and residents south of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway to Grange Road (Downtown Port Wentworth).

The City has also put a boil water advisory in place, which goes into effect immediately once the water is restored. That will be in place for a minimum of 24 hours.

The advisory will clear once the water is tested and all updates will come from the City of Port Wentworth’s social media and website.

If you need assistance, please contact Port Wentworth City Hall at 912-964-4379.

