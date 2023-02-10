First Alert: Rain moves in this afternoon, lasting through Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days.

Showers are dampening the roads ahead of the morning commute. Much more rain to come this weekend! pic.twitter.com/tYJrpvB87D — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) February 10, 2023

Rain builds in on Friday, with a chance of a stronger storm or two during the afternoon. Not everyone gets rain in the morning, but we will have an increasing chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures start out near 60 with highs near 70. Cooler air moves in with much more rain on Saturday.

There’s not much of a severe threat on Saturday, but the rain will be more widespread. This will push most outdoor plans inside. Highs will also only be in the 50s to about 60 degrees, so it won’t be a comfortable day. Rain then continues overnight into early Sunday morning, most should clear out around daybreak. Many areas will get at least 1 to 2+ inches of rain, with some communities getting over 3 inches through the weekend. The chance for isolated flooding increases throughout the day on Saturday.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly dry, starting a drier trend heading into next week. It will be a cooler day, with highs in the mid 50s, Sunday afternoon. Temperatures start out in the upper 30s Monday morning with highs in the mid 60s beginning a drying trend heading into the middle of the week. We will also gradually warm, with highs back in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

