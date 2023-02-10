Former Georgia Southern football player named new Statesboro High football coach

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Georgia Southern football player returns to Statesboro - this time as a coach.

He takes over at Statesboro High. The new Blue Devils coach already knows a thing or two about winning football games in The Boro.

The school announced former Georgia Southern standout Matt Dobson as the Devils new head coach. Dopson earned all-conference honors and helped the Eagles win their first bowl game in 2015.

He succeeds Jeff Kaiser who retired after six seasons and knows he steps into a school with state championships and a rich history.

“I expect to have success here, so I want those expectations. We’re going to come in here and try to rebuild this thing and have a total program,” said Coach Dobson.

School leaders say Dobson stood out to them from two dozen applicants as the best choice on and off the field.

“We wanted to make sure we hired someone who could build sound relationships and teach our student-athletes lessons beyond just Statesboro High School,” said Statesboro High Athletic Director David Jackson.

Dobson said he’s excited to put together his staff and start preparing for the season.

