Ghost Pirates kick off six-game homestand with 5-0 win over Stingrays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah played their best all-around game of the second half of the season so far in their 5-0 win over South Carolina on Thursday night.

Savannah jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead, with Pat Guay being responsible for two of those goals. Vincent Marleau continued his stellar play, adding a goal and two assists.

Isaiah Saville was phenomenal in net, recording 42 saves en route to the shutout.

The Ghost Pirates head back to EnMarket Arena and go for three straight wins on Friday night as they host Cincinnati at 7:30 PM.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.